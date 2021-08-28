Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. The Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.22. 3,315,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.93. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

