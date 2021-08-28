Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.59. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,613. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

