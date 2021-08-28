Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Short Interest Up 88.9% in August

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS ZADDF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18. Zadar Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

