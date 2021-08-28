Zap (ZAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,415.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $76,415.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00750822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00100163 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars.

