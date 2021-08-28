ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.66 million and $1,448.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00305582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00146770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00172100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002218 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

