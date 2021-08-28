Zcoin Market Cap Tops $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.02 or 0.06637145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.36 or 0.01296526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00354526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00132543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00623886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00334796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00248405 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.