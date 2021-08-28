Zealium (NZL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Zealium has a market cap of $35,320.90 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013030 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.00404181 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,848,272 coins and its circulating supply is 16,848,272 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

