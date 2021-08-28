Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $516,845.16 and approximately $130,241.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

