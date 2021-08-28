Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0356 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $806,006.67 and approximately $9,922.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

