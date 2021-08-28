Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.90.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,972 shares of company stock valued at $23,509,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.