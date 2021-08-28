Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after purchasing an additional 530,600 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,154. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

