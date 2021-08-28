ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $42,874.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00150594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.40 or 1.00357395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.00 or 0.00998970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.92 or 0.06666488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,046,598 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

