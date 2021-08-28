Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

