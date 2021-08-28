Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.81). Zogenix reported earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 346,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,345. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $815.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zogenix by 29.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Zogenix by 108,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

