Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,858 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Zoom Video Communications worth $141,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $340.81. 3,096,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.41.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

