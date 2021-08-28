ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.19. 2,187,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,032. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 274.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,278,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,577,172. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

