Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $453.67

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.67 ($5.93) and traded as low as GBX 443 ($5.79). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 444 ($5.80), with a volume of 8,704 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a market cap of £215.88 million and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 453.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other Zotefoams news, insider Gary McGrath sold 15,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23), for a total value of £74,488.32 ($97,319.47). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97 shares of company stock worth $45,001.

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

