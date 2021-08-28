ZUM TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $684,112.24 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $684,112.24 and $101,561.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,399,029,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,399,029,590 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.