ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 172.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 211.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 172.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $94,961.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.03 or 0.00623450 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000859 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,399,029,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,399,029,590 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

