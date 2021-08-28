ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0012

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $29.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 139% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 272.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

