Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 94.9% in August

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the July 29th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ZURVY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 24,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,031. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

