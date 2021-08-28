Zynecoin (ZYN) Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $103,384.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zynecoin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

