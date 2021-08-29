$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $118,889,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

