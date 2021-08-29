$0.03 EPS Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Coty reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Coty’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

COTY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.51. 10,355,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,934. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.49.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

