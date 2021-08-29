$0.07 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. Zynga reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,435,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 29.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 404,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zynga by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 667,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 252,123 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

