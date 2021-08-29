$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for VEON’s earnings. VEON also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that VEON will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VEON.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

VEON traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,472,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.