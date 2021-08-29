-$0.17 EPS Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CRDF opened at $7.09 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799,511 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 785,410 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 483,535 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

