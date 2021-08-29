$0.18 EPS Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter worth about $671,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Limoneira by 25.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 141.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

LMNR stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.60. 44,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $293.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

