$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.56. 42,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 million, a PE ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.60. Travelzoo has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $19.83.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,159.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 151,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,183 in the last ninety days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelzoo by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

