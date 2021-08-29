$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $945.42 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $527.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

