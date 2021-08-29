$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. The Timken posted sales of $894.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

TKR opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

