$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $883.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $163,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $5,363,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $679,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

