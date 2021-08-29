101,945 Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Gogo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

