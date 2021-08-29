104,396 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $50.00 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSP has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.