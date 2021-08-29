$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report $11.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.87 million to $11.13 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $53.75 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.35 million, with estimates ranging from $54.41 million to $60.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELYS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 5.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

