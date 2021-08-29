$117.97 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post sales of $117.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.64 million and the highest is $118.30 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $120.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $511.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.85 million to $529.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $674.20 million, with estimates ranging from $669.29 million to $679.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $78.22 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 322,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after acquiring an additional 403,153 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 741,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

