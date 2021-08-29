117,285 Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of PLBY Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PLBY Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $4,644,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,044 shares of company stock worth $15,117,509.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

