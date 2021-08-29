120,906 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $183.45 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

