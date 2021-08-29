$123.10 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report sales of $123.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.91 million and the highest is $128.41 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $55.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $471.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.57 million to $483.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $613.15 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $648.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.