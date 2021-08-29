1,250,000 Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,938,000. Welbilt comprises about 1.4% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Welbilt as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

WBT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 567,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

