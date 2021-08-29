$13.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report $13.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.14 billion and the highest is $13.81 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $57.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $16,725,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 116,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $930,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 141.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 320,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.54. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

