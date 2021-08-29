13,211 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JLL opened at $244.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $253.93. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.74.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

