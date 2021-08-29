135,434 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $199,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.