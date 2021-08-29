$14.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $14.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.84 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. First Community posted sales of $14.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $57.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.66 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.22 on Friday. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

