$14.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $14.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.84 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. First Community posted sales of $14.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $57.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.66 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.22 on Friday. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
