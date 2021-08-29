$140.26 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post sales of $140.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.87 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $108.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $512.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.70 million to $522.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $653.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MESA opened at $8.06 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $289.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.09.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

