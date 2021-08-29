14,250 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,590.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.01. 322,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,873. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $79.72 and a one year high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.67.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

