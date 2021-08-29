145,304 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,000. Centene accounts for 1.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $63.98 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

