$146.63 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce $146.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $144.90 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $112.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $572.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 402,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

