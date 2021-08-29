$17.28 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report sales of $17.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $17.35 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $71.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $78.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 755,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.00 on Friday. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $172.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

