$177.15 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce sales of $177.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.34 million and the highest is $179.70 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $158.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $714.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.46 million to $716.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $780.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,721 shares of company stock worth $6,151,494 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

